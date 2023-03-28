Track and Field Results:

2023 Mauston Golden Eagle Invitational @ UW-LaCrosse

The Mauston Golden Eagle track and field teams competed at the 2023 Mauston Golden eagle Invitational held at UW-LaCrosse on Saturday March 25,2023. The 2023 GEI featured 15 teams.

The boys team placed 4th out of 15 teams. The boys team was lead by gold medal performances by Eli Boppart in the 3000 M run and junior Eli Hallwood in the pole vault 13’6” tying the school record that he had set the week before at the 2023 Blue Devil Invite where he broke the previous PV school record of 13’3”. The boys team had silver medal performances from Garron Brandt 55 M Dash, Eli Boppart 1600 M Run and the 4 x 400 M Relay team: Garron Brandt-Josh Ellerman-Eli Boppart and Carver Goodman.

The girls team placed 5th out of 15 team invite. The girls team was led by a gold medal performance by the 4 x 400 M realy team of Caitlin LaVold-Sydney Addink-Breanna Heller and Brie Eckerman. The grils team had silver medal performances by brie Eckerman in the 55M high hurdles and freshman Caitlin Lavold in the 400 M Dash.

The meet featured a new event, the Mixed 4 x 200 relay. The new realy has two girls and two boys. Mauston earned bronze medals with their 3rd place finish. The relay team consisted of Brie Eckerman-Garron Brandt-Sydney Addink and Carver Goodman.+