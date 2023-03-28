Playing their first varsity game since 2019 the Mauston Golden Eagles rallied for a 15-13 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets. Mauston trailed by early deficits of 11-3 and 12-4 before they chipped away to get within 12-9 going into the bottom of the 6th inning. Mauston tied the game on one swing by Junior McKenna Pouille who nailed a 3 run inside the park home run into right field to the game up at 12 apiece. Mauston was able to tack on 3 more runs and hold on for the victory. Mauston’s lone senior Pressley Bluhm picked up the win in the circle pitching 5 innings of relief giving up just 2 runs while striking out 10. Mauston improves to 1-0 on the season New Lisbon falls to 0-1. Kelsi Steele, Abby Steele, Allie Hare, and Chloe Pfaff all had two hits for the Rockets.