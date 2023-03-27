Dorothy “Dottie” (Smith) Clark passed away on March 24, 2023, at Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

She was born January 20, 1939, to Charles and Olga (Miller) Smith. Dorothy lived in the Mauston area nearly her whole life. Dottie was a teenager shopping for a party dress with a girlfriend when a handsome Army soldier from Missouri stepped off the train in Elroy. His name was Charles C. Clark, and it was love at first sight for Dottie. Dorothy and Chuck were married December 5, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, where they have been long time members. Chuck could spark her spitfire at times, but a moment later she would speak of Chuck with the sparkling excitement of that teenage girl seeing him get off that train. Telling her, “Well, you know the first 63 years of marriage are the hardest”, brought a giggle. For Many years, Chuck and Dorothy shared their love with their fur-baby, their dog Cissieee whom they spoiled and took on many adventures before she passed 10 years ago.

With a passion for food, Dorothy often travelled to restaurants, or was cooking, canning or baking in her kitchen; maybe she was reading recipes, cards from loved ones, or talking with visitors or on the phone. Always asking about what was being made for dinner and having Chuck drive her for miles to save on one of the ingredients she needed. When she called, she always wanted to make sure the family was okay and would follow up if there were any concerns.

Dorothy made many friends at many of the different jobs she worked over the years, cared for the many children of friends and family whom she loved dearly along the way. She really treasured the photos sent to her and shared them with everyone who came to visit. She was delighted to talk with the people she loved and took notes on any scrap of paper she had nearby (always knowing where that scrap of paper was located). Dorothy was generous in supporting organizations that worked on curing cancers or helping veterans. She got out of the house whenever Chuck could persuade her, was active in her church, and attended community events. As friends passed on before her, Dorothy then stayed connected to their children and their children’s children.

Dorothy is survived by the love of her life Chuck, her godchildren and many family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Ray Fiske.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, with burial following in the Mauston Cemetery. A short visitation will be held at 9:00 prior to the service.

Charlie has asked that any memorials be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital-an organization that Dorothy supported for decades.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com