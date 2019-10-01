The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Team used a 20-0 run midway through the game to propel them past Tomah 54-45 Tuesday night. Brock Massey hit a tough turnaround fade away jumper as time expired in the first half to give Mauston a 28-21 lead. Mauston would score the first 9 points of the 2nd half and hold on for the victory. Mauston got another big game from Brock Massey who finished with 34 points, Keith Hayes added 10 for the Golden Eagles. Tomah was led by Bryant Thornton who finished with a team high 16points. Mauston improves to 5-6 on the season and will host Adams-Friendship Thursday. Tomah falls to 4-8 and will host Reedsburg Thursday.