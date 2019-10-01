On January 10, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. Walter A. Hemmersbach, age 73, of rural Cashton was working on an old Skid-steer loader when the safety arm holding the loader failed. The bucket then lowered without warning trapping Hemmersbach. Walter Hemmersbach was able to reach his cell phone and call for help. Cashton Fire and First responders , Lafarge EMS , and Vernon County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene. Responders used a front end loader to assist in lifting the bucket enough so Hemmersbach could free himself. Hemmersbach reported minor injuries. Hemmersbach was checked out by medical staff and released without transport from the scene.