The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team fell to Tomah Tuesday night 64-44. Lauren Noth had a big game for Tomah scoring 25 points 22 came in the first half. Mauston was led by Bre Heller who had a team high 11points. Kylie Heller and Caitlin Lavold each had 10points for Mauston who falls to 7-7 on the season.