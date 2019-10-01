Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/10
Boys Basketball
Mauston 54 Tomah 45
Hillsboro 49 Necedah 37 (Isaiah Stokes 24points to lead Hillsboro)
Royall 72 Brookwood 30
Cashton 74 New Lisbon 32
Bangor 104 Wonewoc-Center 17
Kickapoo 51 Weston 40
Wisconsin Dells 73 Westby 50
Portage 63 Reedsburg 44
Berlin 50 Adams-Friendship 46
Girls Basketball
Tomah 64 Mauston 44
Hillsboro 50 Adams-Friendship 23
Waupaca 65 Nekoosa 40
Wautoma 56 Portage 19
Reedsburg 70 Richland Center 37
Wisconsin Dells 57 River Valley 23
Brookwood 61 Necedah 36
Cashton 52 New Lisbon 22
Wonewoc-Center 45 Weston 22
Boys Hockey
Sauk Prairie 5 RWD/Mauston 4
