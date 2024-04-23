The Necedah Cardinal Softball team picked up their first win of the season thanks to a no hitter tossed by Addison Schumer. Schumer pitched 5 no hit innings in a 10-0 victory. Schumer gave up 3 walks while striking out 8. Necedah took advantage of erratic New Lisbon pitching to score 10 runs on just 1 infield hit; Necedah however drew 11 walks and got hit by 6 pitches. Gianna Teumer had the lone hit in the game. The win pushes Necedah to 1-5 and drops New Lisbon to 0-3.