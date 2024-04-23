Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/22
Softball
Necedah 10 New Lisbon 0
Hillsboro 6 Royall 1 (Michelyn Hanson hit a home run the only time she wasn’t intentionally walked)
Brookwood 8 Wonewoc-Center 7
Cashton 7 Bangor 4
Mount Horeb 9 Reedsburg 5
Baseball
Royall 4 Hillsboro 1 (Trey WIldes and Cole Eberhardt each with a double and a single at the plate.)
Brookwood 19 Wonewoc-Center 0
Bangor 9 Cashton 0
New Lisbon 16 Necedah 3
De Soto 4 Weston 3
Cambridge 15 Wisconsin Dells 3
La Crosse Central 8 Tomah 1
Reedsburg 11 Beaver Dam 7
Wausau East 12 Adams-Friendship 0
Auburndale 4 Nekoosa 1
Girls Soccer
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 4 Mauston 1
