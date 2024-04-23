Softball

Necedah 10 New Lisbon 0

Hillsboro 6 Royall 1 (Michelyn Hanson hit a home run the only time she wasn’t intentionally walked)

Brookwood 8 Wonewoc-Center 7

Cashton 7 Bangor 4

Mount Horeb 9 Reedsburg 5

Baseball

Royall 4 Hillsboro 1 (Trey WIldes and Cole Eberhardt each with a double and a single at the plate.)

Brookwood 19 Wonewoc-Center 0

Bangor 9 Cashton 0

New Lisbon 16 Necedah 3

De Soto 4 Weston 3

Cambridge 15 Wisconsin Dells 3

La Crosse Central 8 Tomah 1

Reedsburg 11 Beaver Dam 7

Wausau East 12 Adams-Friendship 0

Auburndale 4 Nekoosa 1

Girls Soccer

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 4 Mauston 1