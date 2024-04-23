Robert Allen York, age 68 of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Monday April 15, 2024 at Marshfield Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin from complications of lung disease, with his daughter and sisters by his side.

Memorial services will be Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Arkdale Lutheran Church, Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery, Arkdale, Wisconsin.

Robert was born August 25, 1955, in Mauston, Wisconsin to Clarence and Viola (Pederson) York. As a child he enjoyed growing up on the family farm, especially driving the John Deere tractors. He graduated from Adams-Friendship high school in 1974. After graduation, he worked for Jim Stoerman’s Gas Station, Roche-A-Cri gas, Rhinehart Construction, Rock County Highway Department and Portage County Highway Department before retiring in 2017.

Robert loved being a Dad to Brenda and Grandpa “Grandpa Whiskers” to Gracie, he was a family man and would often spend time with his sisters and brother. He enjoyed being outside enjoying nature and always took pride in his yardwork, making sure he had the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood. Going for a ride to count deer was a regular occurrence and after moving to Nekoosa he had a lot of them in his yard allowing him to sit back and enjoy his little friends daily. When Robert was younger, he loved playing ball for the old mill, he also loved the brewers, he would watch every game, and went to a couple of games with his sister, Evie. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting with his Dad, Brother & Nephews, snowmobiling, camping when Brenda was small, family reunions and having campfire’s with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with and helping his parents before they passed away. He was a “helper” at heart and was always willing to drop everything and help out whenever someone needed something. He loved watching live music, especially watching his son-in-law, Johnny’s bands over the years and liked being his “roadie” and hanging out backstage. Robert was an amazing man, Father, Grandpa and will be missed dearly by many.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence & Viola York, Brother Donald York, Grandparents Irwin & Jessie York and Hans & Hilda Pedersen.

He is survived by:

Daughter – Brenda (Johnny) Nielsen, West Salem, Wisconsin

Granddaughter – Gracie Nielsen, West Salem, Wisconsin

Step Granddaughter – Emma Nielsen, Tomah, Wisconsin

Sister – Evelyn (Larry) Johnston, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Sister – Dee (Special Friend Russ) Draeger, Friendship, Wisconsin Sister-in-law – Barbara (Michael) (York) Kroetz Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Nephew – Scot (Danielle) York, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Nephew – Brent (Jalane) York, Coloma, Wisconsin

Nephew (Godson) – Richard Draeger, Friendship, Wisconsin

Niece- Kimberly (Nick) Draeger-Cleland, Friendship, Wisconsin

Niece-Tara Johnston, Willison, North Dakota

Nephew – Jim (Laura)Johnston, Greenville, Wisconsin

Further survived by many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.