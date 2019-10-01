The #9 ranked Royall Panthers routed La Farge 79-25 Thursday night to improve to 8-1 on the season. Carter Uppena outscored La Farge himself finishing with a game high 27 points, Ben Crneckiy added 9points for the Panthers. Twelve total players scored in the Panthers victory. La Farge was led by Hayden Fowell who finished with 9points. La Farge drops to 3-5 on their season. Royall will face Darlington in Lancaster on Wednesday December 27th a game we will have on NOW92oneFM and wrjc.com.