Howard D. Miller, age 84 from Mauston, WI passed away peacefully at UW Health in Madison, WI on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 with family by his side.

Howard was born on July 24, 1939, to Clifford and Leona (Bowen) Miller. He married the love of his life Bonnie on September 5, 1959, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1957 and immediately joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard (WIARNG). He made the WIARNG a long and very successful career, retiring as Colonel Miller in 1999with nearly 43 years of service. Colonel Miller held numerous positions for the WIARNG including Troop Command Commander, Chief of Staff, and then spent his last 11 years working as the United States Property and Fiscal Officer (USPFO) at Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, WI, retiring at the age of 60. He was a very proud veteran and recognized nationally for his dedication and service.

He expanded his civilian education with a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He also completed numerous officer leadership courses during his career, most notable being a graduate of the U.S. Army War College.

His dedication to service lived on after retirement with serving many years on the Park Board for the City of Mauston and was a member of several other organizations.

He lived life to the fullest and had many joys in life. While attending U.S Army War College he developed his love for the game of golf. He played many rounds, sponsored teams at the Castle Rock Golf Course and shared many successes and friendships on the golf course. His time on the courses included numerous league championships and recording 3 hole in ones.

Howard and Bonnie purchased a hobby farm in 1985 where many hours were spent enjoying his “slice of heaven.” He dearly loved that place where many fond memories will live forever. He had a passion for outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, raising small animals, gardening, and working on various projects improving his farm. Evening activities at the farm included another one of his passions, playing Sheepshead with family and friends.

His love for his family was another passion where he was extremely proud of everyone and always spoke of how much he loved his family.

Those who knew him well witnessed his wit, and goodwill sense of humor. This was evident again this last month, touching the lives of staff at UW Health.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie; parents and in-laws; his sister Shirley Seaman and brother in-law Bill; his sister in-law Loretta Miller; sister in-law and brother in-law Anita “Tootie” and Leland Ray; sister in-law and brother in-law Delores “Doey” and Bernard “Speck” Vanderhoof.

Howard is survived by his four children Debra (John Nicksic), Randy Miller, Ricky Miller all of Mauston and Russell (Donna) Miller of New Lisbon, WI. He is further survived by his brother, Sidney Miller of Oshkosh and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who he cherished dearly.

Howard was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Clint Nicksic (Jennifer) of Hillsboro, WI; Trina Nicksic (Jarod Camerota) currently living in Spain; Jeni Barnharst(Darren) of Mauston, WI; Cortney Darling (Dustin) of Plover, WI; and Ryan Miller (Karson) of La Crosse, WI.

Additional blessings include 7 great grandchildren: Gideon and Anneke Nicksic of Hillsboro, WI; Brix and Berklee Barnharst of Mauston, WI; and Ava, Cooper, and Crew Darlingof Plover, WI.Howard was also expecting 2 additional great grandchildren in 2024: 1 from Cortney and Dustin and 1 from Ryan and Karson.

Howard’s love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren was strong and he always cherished the time spent with each of them.

Visitation will be at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, WI on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The cemetery burial with full military honors will be on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mauston Cemetery. A luncheon social in honor of Howard will be at the Mauston American Legion following the burial.