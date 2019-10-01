MaryLou McLaughlin, age 89, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

MaryLou was born May 4, 1934, in Adams County, Wisconsin to Roy and Sarah (Button) Mattox. She married Donald McLaughlin on May 2, 1959, in West Allis, Wisconsin. MaryLou enjoyed her family first and foremost. She loved making her special hangers and bread wrapper rugs. Spending time with her 17 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren brought her extreme pleasure, happiness and kept her young. A significant part of her daily ritual included at least three calls a day with her sister. She attributed her 89 years of healthy living and clean doctor bills to Little Debbies and Mountain Dew.

MaryLou was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McLaughlin; her parents: Roy and Sarah Mattox; and her brother, William (Bill) Mattox.

Survivors:

Daughters: Lillian (Larry) Challoner and Carol (Tim) Buchanan

Grandchildren: Melinda (Chris) Gulley, Ariel (Steve) Matrick, Sara (Andrew) Schneidewend, Madison (Meredith) Tolley, Jenna (Devon) Gutowski, Jade Buchanan

Greatgrandchildren: Devin (Elizabeth) Challenor, Rosalee (Dalton) Challenor, Ally Wozniak, Steven Wozniak, Drewthea Schneidewend, Bradley Schneidewend, Paxton Schneidewend, Mattox Tolley, Milo Buchanan

Great-great grandchildren: Elayna and Jameson

Sister: Sandra Rombalski

Sister-in-law: Sharon Mattox

And many nieces, nephews and cousins

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.