Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/21
Boys Basketball
Royall 79 La Farge 25
Westby 84 Hillsboro 56
Pittsville 54 Wonewoc-Center 31
Amherst 54 Westfield 45
Girls Basketball
Royall 64 Brookwood 44 (Marah Gruen 29points to lead Royall)
Cashton 51 New Lisbon 46
Hillsboro 69 Necedah 43
Bangor 55 Wonewoc-Center 22
Mauston 68 Baraboo 51
Tri-County 48 Nekoosa 46
Westfield 48 Amherst 33
Tomah 36 G-E-T 31
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 3 Baraboo/Portage 1 (Andrey Tougas & Brady Baldwin 1 goal each)
Tomah/Sparta 3 Viroqua 2 OT
High School Wrestling
Mauston 45 Nekoosa 27
