Boys Basketball

Royall 79 La Farge 25

Westby 84 Hillsboro 56

Pittsville 54 Wonewoc-Center 31

Amherst 54 Westfield 45

 

Girls Basketball

Royall 64 Brookwood 44 (Marah Gruen 29points to lead Royall)

Cashton 51 New Lisbon 46

Hillsboro 69 Necedah 43

Bangor 55 Wonewoc-Center 22

Mauston 68 Baraboo 51

Tri-County 48 Nekoosa 46

Westfield 48 Amherst 33

Tomah 36 G-E-T 31

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 3 Baraboo/Portage 1 (Andrey Tougas & Brady Baldwin 1 goal each)

Tomah/Sparta 3 Viroqua 2 OT

 

High School Wrestling

Mauston 45 Nekoosa 27 