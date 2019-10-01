The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Team held of Nekoosa and in the process Sr. Brock Massey became Mauston’s all-time leader in career points. Massey had 22points in the game helping Mauston to a 65-62 victory to push them to 1-0 in South Central Conference play. Early in the 1st half, Brock Massey eclipsed Tarren Hall’s boys school record of 1689 pts. Later in half, Brock eclipsed the all-time school record by Andrea Thomas of 1692 pts to become the all-time high scorer at MHS. Massey has now scored over 1700 points in his career. The next milestone may be eclipsing the 2,000 point milestone. Mauston will not play again until January 2nd when they take on another high scorer in Cody Schmitz and G-E-T on the road.

One other local score from last Friday

Wautoma 65 Adams-Friendship 14