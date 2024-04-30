The Royall Panthers completed a pair of 10-0 no hit victories over the New Lisbon Rockets Monday evening in a Scenic Bluffs Conference baseball doubleheader. Gunnar Wopat pitched his 2nd no hitter of the season in game 1 giving up no hits in 5 innings while walking 3 and striking out 8. Tyrus Wildes went 3×3 with 4RBI’s at the plate for the Panthers and Jett Bender went 1×3 with a pair of RBI’s. Seth Brandau pitched a 5 inning no-hitter for the Panthers in game two. Brandau gave up no hits walked only 1 and struck out 8 Rocket batters in the victory. Seth also went 2×2 at the plate. Mason Morrisette had a base knock for the Panthers and Jerry Dilley picked up and RBI. The Panthers improved to 10-1 on their season and 8-1 in conference action. New Lisbon drops to 4-4 in the conference and 4-6 overall.