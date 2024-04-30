Dorothy June Anderson, age 97, died peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was the youngest of six children born to the late Reverend David and Ruth Barclay on June 11, 1926 in Elmwood, IL and is survived by her twin brother, David Barclay.

Dorothy (Dodo to her sibs) married Robert (Bob) Anderson on June 12, 1948. She graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, WI. When her children were all in school, she embarked on a 30-year career as a teacher.

She was the loving and beloved mother of Jane Anderson; Margaret Anderson; Kay (David) Prusynski; Eric (Ruth) Anderson; and grandmother to John (Shree) Prusynski. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bob Anderson; and siblings Norman (Kathleen) Barclay; Jean (Howard) Jones; Esther (Varge) Frisbie; William (Sally) Barclay; and sister-in-law Carol Barclay.

During her life she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. She fondly remembers the seven-week road trip in 1949 when she and Bob traveled west across the states, then north to Alaska, shortly after the Alcan Highway was opened to the public. They saw many landmarks, diverse wildlife, took a lot of pictures, and had a lot of flat tires.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, Scrabble, jigsaw puzzles, and singing. She was a prolific reader and loved spending time at the family cottage. While living in Adams, WI she volunteered at the local library and Faith in Action and was involved in community activities with the church and exercise groups. Although she regretted leaving her many friends in Adams, she soon made new friends at Oak Park Place in Madison, WI, where she moved in July, 2021. There she became active in exercise classes, crafts, and singing with the choir—right up until days before her death.

Many thanks to Agrace Hospice Care and the loving and caring staff of Oak Park Place who always made sure her eggs were fried to perfection.

You are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, June 15 in the Fellowship Hall of Trinity Congregational Church, at 148 N. Grant St. in Adams, WI. Drop in any time between noon and 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

