David L. Blaha, age 71 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on March 19, 1953, the son of Albert “Bud” and Verna (Bliss) Blaha in Hillsboro. David graduated from the Hillsboro High School.

He had worked at GM in Janesville, Northern Plastics in Elroy and Wal Mart Distribution Center in Tomah.

Dave loved to be in his gardens, planting flowers and letting everyone enjoy them all. He would work until he was satisfied with what he was doing, whether it was putting up a fence, moving a wall, or just doing home improvements.

He was also a great pool player all throughout his life and enjoyed playing in pool tournaments, talking smack to friends, drinking coffee at a table or having people over for supper.

Dave also had lots of friends who liked being with him and standing by his side no matter the situation. And don’t forget the family that was there for him through thick and thin and never gave up on him throughout his life. Dave will be missed by his family and friends and his spirit will live on and on.

Survivors include his children, Billy Jo Blaha of La Valle, Matthew Blaha of Kendall and Marcus (Kelsey) Blaha of Mauston; grandchildren, Ethan, Payton and Bryson; siblings, Dale, Jeff, Scott and Becky and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and brothers, Steve and Jerry.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with a time of visitation from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home.

