Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/29
Baseball
Royall 10 New Lisbon 0
Mauston 6 Richland Center 3 (Tyler Link winning pitcher, Alex Suhr picked up the save)
La Crosse Logan 8 Tomah 2
Weston 11 Kickapoo 0
Bangor 16 Necedah 0
Cashton 4 Wonewoc-Center 2
Softball Scores
Reedsburg 21 Mauston 0
Necedah 12 Bangor 4 (Ava Kiesling 3×4 home run 6RBIs)
Tomah 12 Onalaska 1
Cashton 6 Wonewoc-Center 0
Royall 10 New Lisbon 2
Royall 17 New Lisbon 4
Girls Soccer
Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 0
