The Royall Panthers boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd straight win knocking off Ithaca 59-44 Monday night. The Panthers used a 10-0 run midway thru the first half to build a 23-11 lead and never looked back. Ithaca was able to get within 4 in the 2nd half but Royall was able to seal the game away at the free throw line for the victory. Royall was led by a game high 22 points from Sophomore Carter Uppena, Tucker Wildes added 15 while Tyrus Wilds chipped in with 11. Ithaca was led by Sammy Clary who had a team high 17points. Royall improves to 12-4 on the season and will host Necedah on Thursday. Ithaca falls to 14-4.