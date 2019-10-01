Leonard E. Pollock Jr., age 66, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life was held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Hoozels at the Lakes in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.



Leonard was born July 22, 1956, in Wisconsin Rapids to Leonard and Joyce (Luke) Pollock. He married Lori J. Yaunkee on July 17, 1987, in Friendship. Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on vehicles, and taking care of his animals that he wouldn’t admit to liking ?. But above all, he especially loved to spend time his grandchildren. He worked as a machine operator for over 15 years at TriEnda in Portage.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.



Survivors include his wife: Lori; children: Devin, James (Danielle), Angelique (Jim) & Quentin; grandchildren: Alyssa, Amarah, Areighlyn, Harlow & one on the way; sister: Sandy (Alex), and many nieces & nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisted the family.