Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/30
Boys Basketball
Royall 59 Ithaca 44
De Soto 70 Weston 48
North Crawford 49 New Lisbon 41
Wisconsin Dells 81 River Valley 44
Bangor 79 Melrose-Mindoro 37
Girls Basketball
Portage 41 Nekoosa 35
Bangor 54 Melrose-Mindoro 48
Cashton 64 La Farge 52
De Soto 57 Weston 56
Westby 47 Hillsboro 40
New Lisbon 51 Port Edwards 48
Wrestling
Mauston 63 Wautoma 15 (Eades, Pitts, Peterson, Gosda, Romanelli, Gyllin all with pins for Mauston)
Wisconsin Dells 54 Nekoosa 24
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 DeForest 0 (Mauston’s Andrey Tougas 1 goal for the Cheavers)
