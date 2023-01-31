Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a six-week group grief support and education series each Monday from March 6 – April 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and on Wednesdays from March 8 – April 12 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. the Hospice / Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah.

Participants can choose from the Monday or Wednesday sessions. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.

There is no charge for the program; however, registration is required by calling Hospice Touch at (608)374-0250 in Tomah by Feb. 27.