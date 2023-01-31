On Saturday, February 25, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will provide Mental Health First Aid training. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand, and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge.

Held at Hatch Public Library in Mauston from 9 am to 4 pm, this training is FREE to anyone and includes course materials, training, and lunch.

Mental Health First Aid is a one-day course that prepares attendees to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Attendees will learn a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting others with available resources.

These trainings are FREE to anyone in the community. They are led by a certified instructor who follows a national curriculum and uses teaching standards while emphasizing hope for recovery. Once this course is completed, attendees will be certified in Mental Health First Aid.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register for the February 25 Adult Mental Health First Aid training, visit the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.