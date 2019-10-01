Girls Basketball

Royall 68 Black River Falls 33

De Soto 56 Hillsboro 35

Mauston 69 Richland Center 27 (Bre Heller 25points Kylie Heller 16points)

Viroqua 39 Necedah 13

Reedsburg 77 Stoughton 58 (Sydney Cherney 52points)

Cashton 57 Seneca 25

Neillsville 65 Tomah 24

Wisconsin Dells 59 Lodi 51

 

Boys Basketball

Ithaca 85 New Lisbon 32

Nekoosa 76 Montello 51

Wautoma 76 Omro 57

La Farge 58 Brookwood 37

Westby 63 Mauston 27

Westfield 48 Princeton/Green Lake 46

Baraboo 68 Wisconsin Dells 59

Hillsboro 58 Kickapoo 38  (Miles Ravenscroft 18points)

Weston 32 Wonewoc-Center 23

 

 

Boys Hockey

Wisconsin Rapids 4 RWD/Mauston 1 (Trey Lariden goal for Cheavers)

 

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 5 Coulee Region 2