Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/21
Girls Basketball
Royall 68 Black River Falls 33
De Soto 56 Hillsboro 35
Mauston 69 Richland Center 27 (Bre Heller 25points Kylie Heller 16points)
Viroqua 39 Necedah 13
Reedsburg 77 Stoughton 58 (Sydney Cherney 52points)
Cashton 57 Seneca 25
Neillsville 65 Tomah 24
Wisconsin Dells 59 Lodi 51
Boys Basketball
Ithaca 85 New Lisbon 32
Nekoosa 76 Montello 51
Wautoma 76 Omro 57
La Farge 58 Brookwood 37
Westby 63 Mauston 27
Westfield 48 Princeton/Green Lake 46
Baraboo 68 Wisconsin Dells 59
Hillsboro 58 Kickapoo 38 (Miles Ravenscroft 18points)
Weston 32 Wonewoc-Center 23
Boys Hockey
Wisconsin Rapids 4 RWD/Mauston 1 (Trey Lariden goal for Cheavers)
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 5 Coulee Region 2
