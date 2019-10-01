If you are someone living with diabetes, do not miss this month’s Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes network event. This support group meeting will be held Thursday, December 7 at 1pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. The Diabetes Education team will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and give you tips on how to better manage your diabetes

For more information, call 608-847-1848 to reserve your spot today!