The Royall Panther’s girls basketball team has roared its way out to a 4-0 start after hammering Black River Falls 68-33 Tuesday night in Black River Falls. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 21 points while Kasey Jones added 16, and Bria Gruen added 13. Freshman Kayla Rick also had a strong night hitting a pair of three point buckets and scoring a career high 8points. Royall has a week off before they host Ithaca next Tuesday.