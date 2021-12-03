Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/2
Boys Basketball
Mauston 67 Westby 58
Sparta 53 Adams-Friendship 52
Viroqua 71 Brookwood 26
Richland Center 71 Hillsboro 53
Royall 50 Riverdale 39
West Salem 83 Tomah 59
Girls Basketball
Portage 67 Nekoosa 46
Winneconne 50 Wautoma 42
Reedsburg 65 Wisconsin Dells 35
Boys Hockey
West Salem 4 Tomah/Sparta 2
Girls Hockey
Rock County 2 Badger Lightning 1
High School Wrestling
Tomah 42 Mauston 34
Westfield 36 Cambridge 33
Ithaca/Weston 48 Westby 21
Weyauwega-Freemont 47 Wisconsin Dells 27
