Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
Baseball
Mauston 10 Nekoosa 3
Pardeeville 12 Westfield 1
Sauk Prairie 7 Tomah 0
Reedsburg 2 Wisconsin Dells 1
Ithaca 12 Brookwood 2
Mauston 5 Sparta 3
Mauston 5 Royall 3
Royall 11 Sparta 1
Baraboo 19 Hillsboro 2
Fennimore 10 Bangor 3
Bangor 5 Westby 4
Softball
Hillsboro 16 New Lisbon 2 (Michelyn Hanson 2×3 Grand Slam 6RBI’s, Von Falkenstein HR)
Brookwood 11 Mauston 0
Reedsburg 9 Baraboo 2
Wautoma 7 Nekoosa 0
Sun Prairie 7 Tomah 0
Menomonee Falls 10 Tomah 2
