The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Saturday at Riverdale high school as they hosted the Ginger Morrey Invitational. There were 10 teams from multiple conferences competing. Our girls team managed a 6th place finish even with a large amount of the team having to leave early due to state solo ensemble competition.

Leading the way for the girls and earning medals were:

Brooklyn Lowe and Claire Haske tieing for 2nd place in high jump

Heidi Mathes finishing 3rd in long jump.

The boys built on their success by winning the meet and making that two meet championships in a row. Leading he way and earning medals for the boys were:

Dalton Stanchfield with a first in triple jump

Nikita Shankle with a first in high jump.

The 4 x 800 relay team of Malakai Dunham, Josh Homan, Ethan Forschler, and Keagan Shankle finishing 1st

The 4 x 100 team of Jake Cox, Dalton Stanchfield, Austin Hare, Carson Welter finishing 1st.

Bringing home second place finishes were:

Jameson Barker in the 110 hurdles

Keagan Shankle in the triple jump and 400 meter run

Blake Smith in discus

And the 4 x 200 relay team of Jake Cox, Braden Miller, Jameson Pfaff, and Austin Hare.

Rounding out the medal winners with third place finishes were:

Chris Hart in 110 hurdles

Carson Welter in 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash

Jameson Barker in 300 hurdles

Blake Smith in shot put

And Austin Hare in triple jump.