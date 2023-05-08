Darnell, Laudis “Lou” Age 95 of Necedah
Laudis “Lou” Darnell, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 6, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wisconsin. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 9:30 to until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
