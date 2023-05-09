The Royall Panthers and Brookwood Falcons split a pair of games on Monday. Brookwood took game one by a score of 4-3. Brookwood jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first spearheaded by a two run double by Evan Klinkner, Brookwood would add a run in the third inning and then hang on for the victory. Seth Brandau led the way for the Panthers going 2×3 with an RBI. In game two it was Royall jumping out to a 3-0 lead spearheaded by a first inning RBI double from Parker Friedl, Friedl would have another RBI hit in the 3rd inning putting Royall on top by a 5-2 margin. Brookwood was able to get within 5-4 but Tyrus Wildes hit his first career home run a 2 run blast in the 4th to give the Panthers a 7-4 lead a lead they would not give up on their way to the 7-4 victory. Royall is now 7-3 in the SBC and 9-4 overall, Brookwood is now 6-5 in the conference and 6-8 overall.