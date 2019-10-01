David J. Zak, age 66, of Onalaska, Wisconsin died February 20, 2024 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, WI after a year-long battle with metastatic salivary gland cancer.

Graveside services will be held Sunday afternoon, February 25, 2024 at 2pm at the Bayview Cemetry in Necedah, Wisconsin.