Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in welcoming Shari Sarazin on Thursday, February 29 at 2 pm. Shari is a vocalist, composer and Celtic folk harpist, and is sure to offer another crowd-pleasing performance. The concert is free and open to the public.

If you would like to join the tenants for the February 29 concert, call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today.