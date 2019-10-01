Following the conclusion of the Spring Primary, 2nd District Alder Darryl Teske is officially kicking off his campaign for Mayor of Mauston.

“Mayor Neilson’s decision not to run for reelection leaves some big shoes to fill, his commitment and dedication to the City of Mauston is undeniable,” Teske said. “I am extremely grateful for his service and wish him well in all his future endeavors.” Teske was born and raised in Mauston, graduating from Mauston High School and attending the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. After college, Teske held a variety of different positions including Legislative Aide, Program Assistant for a Church Mission Organization, Director of a Non-Profit, and Social Worker. Ultimately, Teske and his wife made the decision to move back to the Mauston area in 2017 and he has served as 2nd District Alder since April of 2020. “My professional career has given me the opportunity to live and work both around the country and internationally, but no matter where life has taken me, Mauston has always been home.” Teske added, “And I have always sought to be in positions of service. The same is true for my time on the City Council, and I look forward to continuing that service as Mauston Mayor.”

As Mayor, Teske will prioritize encouraging business growth and development, continuing to boost affordable and accessible housing development, and investing in our community while being a good steward of taxpayers’ dollars. “Over the next 6 weeks I look forward to connecting with folks throughout the city and hearing their thoughts on what we can build together going forward,” Teske said. “As Mayor I will continue to actively seek out a wide range of community input and most importantly listen to our friends and neighbors as we make decisions for the future of our community.” Teske concluded, “I am honored to be trusted with the opportunity to give back to a City that has given me so much and I ask for your support on April 2nd.”

Darryl Teske can be reached via email at friendsofdarrylteske@gmail.com or via phone at

(608) 352-8574.