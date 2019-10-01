Linda L. Tracy, age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home.

A celebration of life will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Adams Town Hall- 1980 11th Ave. Friendship, WI 53934.

Linda was born July 19, 1947, in Janesville, Wisconsin to Edward and Mildred (Suddith) Solles. Linda was a devoted wife of 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, going to the casino, cooking, and watching game shows.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Edward & Mildred Solles; son: Kevin Tracy; brothers: William Antrim, Robert Welch, Donald Welch & James Solles, and sisters: Lillian McNeely, Elizabeth Troxell & Shirley Telford.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years: Gary Tracy Sr.; sons: Kenny Tracy, Gary Tracy Jr. & Shane Tracy; daughter, Millicent Tracy; brothers: Ralph E. Welch Jr. & Larry Solles; and sister, Diane Livengood. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members & friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.