The Hillsboro Tigers used a big 2nd half to defeat rival Royall 53-38 Thursday night in a Scenic Bluffs boys basketball game. Hillsboro outscored Royall 28-16 in the 2nd half on their way to their 12th victory of the season. Hillsboro was led by Talan Hildreth who finished with a game high 16points. Isaiah Stokes added 12 while Ben Koopman chipped in with 10. Royall was led by Landon Lipke who scored 10points off the bench for Royall. Hillsboro improves to 12-2 and 5-2 in the Scenic Bluffs. Royall falls to 10-3 and 5-2 in the conference.