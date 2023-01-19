The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found in the Township of La Grange.

Shortly after 10:00am law enforcement located the body of a female subject in a rural area of Monroe County.

A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia J. Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that body located is that of Felicia.

The death investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

A number of agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the search operation including WI Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Ho-Chunk Police Department, Tomah Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Fire Department, WI K9 SOS, WI/MN K9 Search and Rescue, Rapid Search and Rescue and The Salvation Army.

The death investigation is being completed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, DCI, WI State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.