Dale Leon Toltzmann, 79, of Friendship, was welcomed into heaven on January 23rd, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born at his parents’ home in Manitowoc, WI on September 9, 1943. He was the sixth child of eight, and the third son of Earl (Smokey) and Anna (Sleger) Toltzmann. He was a 1961 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. He received degrees in mathematics and biology education from UW Oshkosh and started his teaching career at Adams-Friendship high school in 1968. Dale continued to teach there until his retirement in 2000. He received a Masters Degree with honors from UW Stevens Point, and became AF High School’s first computer science teacher, as well as the head of the math department.

In 1972, Dale met Shelia Wilson, a girl from Nekoosa, in the teachers’ lounge and she became the love of his life. They were married on July 13, 1974 and built a home together in rural Friendship. They were blessed with two amazing sons, Jason and Scott, and the four of them worked together to build a wonderful life. Dale shared his love for all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, riflery, sturgeon Spearing and especially archery with them, and encouraged his sons and others to appreciate the beauty and bounty of nature. They took many fishing trips to Canada together and they developed lasting friendships with most of the people of Upsala, Ontario. In addition, Dale assisted and encouraged Jason and Scott’s participation in not only outdoor activities, but Cub Scouts, hunting, boating and snowmobile safety courses, as well as their school activities. Dale was a member of the Roche-A-Cri Bowman, Wisconsin Trappers’ Association and Wisconsin Bowhunters. He continued to be the most senior team Archer at our local club until this past November.

As a teacher, Dale was known for his ability to breakdown math concepts into funny processes that would help his students understand and remember them. But he was most known for the hunting and fishing stories that he would interject into his teaching lessons. He loved to tell jokes and stories to them, as well as to anyone, anywhere, who would listen. His love and zest for life was contagious and he developed countless life-long relationships with his colleagues and former students. He felt blessed to have 23 happy, healthy years of retirement, and continue to frequent flea markets, auctions, and garage sales. He loved to bargain, to buy and resell, and to collect. Organizing these collections will give his family many years of activity.

Dale was lovingly known as husband, father, grandpa, and friend, Mr. T., Gray Beard, Wild Dale and Walking Eagle, but will also be remembered for his clever sense of humor, kindness and willingness to help anyone. He was strong, sensitive, honest, and had deep religious beliefs. He will be missed by family and friends, but leaves a beautiful legacy of a happy, fun, caring man, and countless thousands of photos to document his extraordinary life.

Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shelia, and their sons Jason and Scott (Heather) Toltzmann. His most proud moments were spent welcoming, teaching, and loving his two grandchildren, Cameron and Madelynn. In addition, Dale has two brothers, Richard (Joanne) and Bruce. Sisters include Nancy Vilhauer and Patty Kirchen, as well as 13 nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and many wonderful friends. In-laws include, Rosemary (Razz) and Tref Sinette, Frank (Roberta) Wilson, and Colleen Wilson (Dan Huckins).

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Frank and Lucille Wilson, his brother, Roy, and sisters Marlene Longmeyer and Jean Onasch. In addition are his brothers-in-law Fred Onasch, Jim Longmeyer, Mel Vilhauer, Jim Kirchen, and Charlie Wilcox, and an infant niece, and her brother Mark Toltzmann.

As per Dale’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering in Friendship this spring. Memorials may be dedicated to the family or to your favorite charity.

The Toltzmann family would like to thank the Medical Team at Gunderson Moundview, and the doctors and staff of Marshfield Medical Center. In addition, we extend our gratitude to the many wonderful friends and family who have loved and supported Dale on his life’s journey. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

