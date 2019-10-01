Wrestling

Mauston 60 Westfield 15

Mauston 45 Markesan 30

Auburndale 40 Mauston 36

Wisconsin Dells 61 Wautoma 17

Royall 39 Cashton 31 (Royall SBC Champions)

Reedsburg 75 New Lisbon 3

 

Boys Basketball

Mauston 48 Westfield 37

Weston 76 Coulee Christian 63

Adams-Friendship 82 Nekoosa 36

Wisconsin Dells 79 Wautoma 57

 

Girls Basketball

Royall 64 New Lisbon 46 (Marah Gruen 20pts to lead Royall)

West Salem 59 Tomah 32

Cashton 62 Brookwood 55

Bangor 41 Hillsboro 32

Wonewoc-Center 55 Necedah 23