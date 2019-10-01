Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/26
Wrestling
Mauston 60 Westfield 15
Mauston 45 Markesan 30
Auburndale 40 Mauston 36
Wisconsin Dells 61 Wautoma 17
Royall 39 Cashton 31 (Royall SBC Champions)
Reedsburg 75 New Lisbon 3
Boys Basketball
Mauston 48 Westfield 37
Weston 76 Coulee Christian 63
Adams-Friendship 82 Nekoosa 36
Wisconsin Dells 79 Wautoma 57
Girls Basketball
Royall 64 New Lisbon 46 (Marah Gruen 20pts to lead Royall)
West Salem 59 Tomah 32
Cashton 62 Brookwood 55
Bangor 41 Hillsboro 32
Wonewoc-Center 55 Necedah 23
