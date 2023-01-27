Susan Ann Thrasher, age 69, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away January 22 2023 at Lacrosse Medical Center after a brief illness.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will follow at South Arkdale Cemetery, Town of Strongs Prairie, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, February 4th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Susan was born March 23 in Rockford, Illinois to James and Clara (Bader) Rhodes. She went to Pulaski Highschool in Milwaukee where she met her soul mate. She married Norman Thrasher on April 1, 1972 at the Assembly of God in Adams, Wisconsin. They were blessed with five children.

Susan enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed making cards, thrift store shopping, adult coloring and socializing with friends. She was known to have a kind spirit and a great sense of humor.

Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Thrasher (Pops); her parents: James and Clara Rhodes; son-in-law, Joel Melcher; as well as nephew, Jason Rhodes.

She is survived by her five children: Jenni Thrasher Melcher of Adams, wI; Jacob (Ashley) Thrasher of Mauston, WI; Lucas Thrasher of Adams, Becky (Eric) Joslin of Adams, WI; and Kody Thrasher of Adams, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jillian Moscinski of Cesar Lake, Indiana; Jenna Joslin of Friendship, WI; Dustin and Raina Joslin of Friendship, WI; Lochlyn Thrasher of Mauston, WI; and her granddog, Zander Bean. Also surviving is brother, James Rhodes of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and sister, Lillian (Gary) Fuchs of Adams, WI.