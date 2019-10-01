Charles E. Stevens, age 81, of Adams, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023.

He was born on October 8, 1941, in Grand Marsh, WI, the son of Eddie and Luella (Hutchinson) Stevens. Charles attended Diamond and Pilot Knob schools. Charles married Gloria Thrasher on October 26, 1959. They were blessed with four children.

Charles was known for his love of working on cars having owned and operated Stevens Auto Wrecking for over 40 years. Anyone that knew Charles (Chuck or Charlie to some) was also aware of his sense of humor and gift of gab.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Gloria, and their four children, Dianne (Bill Baumhardt) Baumann, Jeff Stevens, Joshua (Michelle) Stevens, and Jerrold (Jessica) Stevens. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Danielle (Cory) Abraham and Deanna (Steven, Jr.) Bayer, Valerie Stevens and Nicole (Erin) Stevens, Arthur, Alexandria, and Josephine Stevens, Jensina and Janna Stevens; four great grandchildren, Natalie and Wyatt Abraham, and Kaylee and Logan Bayer; his sister Charlotte (Ron) Gauthier and brother Bill (Dave Binder) Stevens and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his mother and father-in-law, his brothers Larry, Edwin (Gladys), and Richard Stevens, and his brother and sister-in-law.

Sadly, Dementia/Alzheimer’s causes you to have to say goodbye more than once. Goodbye Charles/Dad/grandpa/great-grandpa. We love you more than words can say.

A private memorial service of Christian burial has taken place. Charles was laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery.

