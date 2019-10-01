David M. Steen, age 77, of Necedah, WI, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, unexpectedly due to natural causes.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.