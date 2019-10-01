The Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard “Bud” Miller, age 91 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn and Father John A. Potaczek co-celebrating. Following the Mass, military honors will be held in front of the church. Burial will be at Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by the Rosary and on Wednesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and then process to the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances; sons, Kenneth (Rochelle), Carl, David (Peggy), Mark (Andrea), Daniel, and Thomas (Ashley); daughters, Joan (Dr. Mick) McCormick, Anita (Ronald) Dresen and Ann (John) Hersil; a sister, Laura Friske, and sister-in-law, Joanne (Al) Ballering, 23 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Bud will be remembered as a proud patriotic American, and his love for his wife and family.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.