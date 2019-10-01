Sharon Kathleen (Eberhart) Randall died peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. She was the daughter of Llewellyn and Kathleen (Kennedy) Eberhart. When Sharie was 7 Llewellyn, her father, passed away and she then was raised by her mother and her step dad Dr. Leroy Stetler.

Sharie married Arthur Lee Randall on June 2nd 1951 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin and had to spend time in Big Delta Alaska where Art was stationed in the Army. After serving our country they moved back to Mauston and raised 10 children south of Mauston on the homestead (1854) Randall farm. Sharie kept very busy raising her wonderful large family, farming, and being a co-founder of Randall’s Uptown Bar. Sharie’s faith and St Patrick’s Church were a very important part of her life, not only singing in the church choir, but making sure that all of her children also attended church and kept God in their lives. Sharie had a very special love for animals especially catsand was truly one of the most caring, giving and kind souls you have ever met.

Sharie is survived by nine of the ten children Tim Randall (Jackie White), Kathy(Tom Jackson), Connie(Jack Lobenstein), Jeanne(Fiancé John Aspinwall), Terri(Larry Czys), Mary (Larry Lubinski),Joni (Sean O’Neill), Jeff (Lisa Hamil), David(Jennifer Wells), Daughter-in -law Cyndi(Gierhart Randall), 23 Grandchildren, 33 Great Grandchildren and her sister Karla Ormson, sister in laws Betty Seebecker and Jennie Steen.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her brother Leo Kennedy, and her son John Randall.

A special thanks to Father Berns, Father Jey, Fairview Nursing Home, Terrace Heights, Dr. Logan and Lisa Olson PAC., and special friend Geri Shore.

Visitation will be on January 26th 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to12:00 p.m. at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. Mass will follow at 12:00. Luncheon will be served in the church basement after returning from Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to “Rae of Light” an organization started for children at Mile Bluff Medical center by her Granddaughter Reagan Randall. Thank you to those close friends and relatives that kept in constant contact with Sharie. She cherished you all.

