

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 8:41 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a report of a deceased individual on Cty Hwy M at the Oakridge Trail parking area.

Upon arrival, responding deputies discovered a deceased adult male. As a result of his discovery, and subsequent and continuing investigation, the death has been determined to be suspicious in nature.

Cty Hwy M has been re-opened, but as of this press release the scene remains under guard until an autopsy can be completed.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Juneau County Coroner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. I will provide updated press releases as the investigation moves forward.