On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 9:40am, the Juneau County Communication Center received a report of a two snowmobiles crashing east of Mauston on the snowmobile trail near Noe Rd.

Responding units located the crash scene approximately 250yards off of Hwy 12/16 on the east side of the road.

Two individuals were located at the crash scene, both unresponsive. Emergency medical treatment was immediately started on both individuals.

As a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, Mark Sibber, ag 53 of Cadott was transported via med-flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

Despite live saving measures taken, Scott Williams, age 60 of Chippewa Falls passed away at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin DNR, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Coroner’s office and Northside Mobile.