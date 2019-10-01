Local Prep Scores From over the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Friday Night
Adams-Friendship 71 Mauston 34
Westfield 57 Nekoosa 32
Royall 75 Weston 34 (Marah Gruen 16 points to lead Royall)
Cashton 78 Brookwood 31
Reedsburg 89 Dodgeville 40
Wild Rose 54 Wautoma 53
Bangor 62 Hillsboro 53
Wonewoc-Center 60 New Lisbon 44
Saturday
Royall 50 Cashton 47 (Emma Gruen 14points to lead Royall)
Bangor 67 Brookwood 21
Boys Basketball
Friday
Mauston 39 Adams-Friendship 38
Tomah 80 La Crosse Logan 46
Westfield 74 Nekoosa 46
Saturday
Bangor 88 Brookwood 29
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 La Crescent/Hokah 0
Girls Hockey
Brookfield Central 3 Badger Lightning 2
Boys Wrestling
Adams-Friendship 48 Mauston 33
Wisconsin Rapids 75 Mauston 6
Wisconsin Rapids 48 Adams-Friendship 33
Wisconsin Rapids 69 Wisconsin Dells 9
