The Royall Panthers baseball team extended their winning streak to 6 after winning a pair of non-conference games Saturday at their home triangular. Royall started off with an 8-1 victory over Weston. Royall pulled away from a 2-1 game with 2runs in the 5th and 3 in the 6th. Garrett Dragan and Jackson Bender had big hits in those innings. Carter Uppena had a big game at the plate going 3×4 with a double while Dragan went 2×4 with a pair of RBIs, Seth Brandau went 2×3. Cole Eberhardt picked up the victory in relief going 4 1/3 innings giving up just 1unearned run on 4hits 1bb and 6 strikeouts. Trey Wildes started and gave up no runs over 2 2/3innings. Brady Westphal scored the lone run for Weston.

Royall defeated Melrose-Mindoro in their second game of the triangular erupting for all 5 of their runs in the 6th innings. Royall got exceptional pitching from Ben Crneckiy and Jett Bender. Crneckiy went the first 4 2/3 innings giving up nothing on just 1hit 2walks while striking out 7 Mustang batters. Jett Bender came in and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings giving up nothing on 1hit 1walk and striking out 1 to pick up his first career varsity victory. Jackson Bender went 2×3 with the go ahead 2 run double in the 6th inning. Royall improves to 6-2 on their season, while Melrose-Mindoro drops to 5-3.