The Royall Panther baseball stands alone atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference after a dominating pitching performance once again by Senior Seth Brandau in a 1-0 victory over Brookwood Monday evening. Brandau pitched a complete game 2hit shutout. Brandau walked one batter and struck out 9. Royall needed Brandau’s pitching masterpiece as Brookwoods Owen Wang was nearly equal to the task. Wang went 5 2/3 innings giving up just 1run on 1hit walking none and striking out 5. Royall’s lone run came in the 2nd inning. Jackson Bender led off with a double stole 3rd base and scored on a throwing error by the catcher trying to catch Bender stealing. The game took just 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete. Royall improves to 7-2 on their season and 4-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Brookwood drops to 4-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall.